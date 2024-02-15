Brian Van Patten’s Newly Released "The Pantara Desert Incident: A Collection of Short Stories" is a Creative Selection of Short Stories Sure to Delight
“The Pantara Desert Incident: A Collection of Short Stories” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brian Van Patten is an enjoyable treasury that offers readers a collection of fictional tales of suspense and murder.
Rochester, NY, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Pantara Desert Incident: A Collection of Short Stories”: a fascinating collection of captivating tales. “The Pantara Desert Incident: A Collection of Short Stories” is the creation of published author, Brian Van Patten.
Van Patten shares, “Brian is an inventor, designer, and writer. He has also made up a song about love between a boy and girl or a man and a woman. He has been inventing off and on for pretty much his entire life. He has a lot of ideas and is looking for someone to help get them off the ground.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brian Van Patten’s new book offers a variety of narratives for the enjoyment of avid readers everywhere.
Consumers can purchase “The Pantara Desert Incident: A Collection of Short Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Pantara Desert Incident: A Collection of Short Stories,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
