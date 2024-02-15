Jerome Petty’s Newly Released “From Broken to Blessed: An Attempt at Suicide that Ended with Blessings beyond My Dreams” is a Potent Personal Memoir

“From Broken to Blessed: An Attempt at Suicide that Ended with Blessings beyond My Dreams” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jerome Petty takes readers on an intimate and inspiring journey through the darkest moments of despair to the miraculous transformation that followed.