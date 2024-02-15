Jerome Petty’s Newly Released “From Broken to Blessed: An Attempt at Suicide that Ended with Blessings beyond My Dreams” is a Potent Personal Memoir
“From Broken to Blessed: An Attempt at Suicide that Ended with Blessings beyond My Dreams” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jerome Petty takes readers on an intimate and inspiring journey through the darkest moments of despair to the miraculous transformation that followed.
Forest Park, GA, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “From Broken to Blessed: An Attempt at Suicide that Ended with Blessings beyond My Dreams”: a story of raw vulnerability and profound realizations. “From Broken to Blessed: An Attempt at Suicide that Ended with Blessings beyond My Dreams” is the creation of published author, Jerome Petty, who was born and raised in Bridgeton, New Jersey. At age thirty, he moved to Savannah, Georgia, and soon afterward began a career in security as a force protection specialist (federal contractor) for the Department of Defense and then moved on to construction security as a federal contractor for the US State Department Overseas Building Operations, a career that has spanned nineteen years between the two departments. He is the father of two children, and he has four grandchildren. He currently resides in Forest Park, Georgia.
Petty shares, “The problems of life, they can make you or break you, depending on your beliefs and perspectives. After setting myself up for failure and my world began to fall apart, I found myself sitting alone, humiliated, and broken beyond repair. There was no way of coming back from this, or was there?
“I chose to end my life when I could not handle the consequences that came from my own actions. My mind was totally consumed with dark and painful thoughts that I could not let go of, but God, who is in control, decided, 'No, Jerome, it’s not your time. As a matter of fact, I have plans for you, things for you to see, places you are to go. No, my child, it’s not your time.' And with that, one chapter of my life came to a close and a new chapter began with God leading the way and blessing me beyond anything I could have imagined for myself.
“This book was written while I was working abroad in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, in one of the many countries that the Lord gave me the opportunity to visit and work in. This was a prime location for solitude with God, and I had a lot of free time to devote myself to the Lord in prayer, meditation, and fasting. I feel God led me to this location for a deeper relationship with him, and part of me feels he led me here to write this book. I’m one of the many people who looked at suicide as an option to dealing with the hardships of life. Had it not been for God’s grace and mercy, I would not be here today, and I would not have experienced the beautiful life that the Lord had waiting for me on the other side of my problems.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerome Petty’s new book shares his story of resilience and redemption, proving that even in the depths of despair, divine blessings can emerge, turning a life shattered by pain into a testament of God's unyielding grace and transformative power.
Consumers can purchase “From Broken to Blessed: An Attempt at Suicide that Ended with Blessings beyond My Dreams” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Broken to Blessed: An Attempt at Suicide that Ended with Blessings beyond My Dreams,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
