Heidi Yovich’s Newly Released "Teddy" is a Sweet Story of a Little Turtle Finding a True Friend
“Teddy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Heidi Yovich is a charming celebration of the unique nature of all creatures and how simply finding a common interest can bring a friendship together.
Mill Village, PA, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Teddy”: an encouraging narrative that promotes acceptance and inclusion and would be beneficial for children on the autism spectrum disorder. “Teddy” is the creation of published author, Heidi Yovich, a dedicated mother and teacher’s aide at the IU5 in a special needs classroom.
Yovich shares, “Teddy is a book for all children that encourages friendship. It teaches children that each of us have different likes and interests. The goal is to promote inclusion for kids like Teddy and many other kids. The hope is for children to find common interests and encourage friendships to blossom. This book will help children see that not everyone is the same and we all like different things and that’s all right!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Heidi Yovich’s new book shares an important message with upcoming generations that will delight the imagination as well.
Consumers can purchase “Teddy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Teddy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
