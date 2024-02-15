Malinda Lugbill’s Newly Released "Jesus at the Bottom of a Coffee Cup" is an Expressive Collection of Thoughtful Poetry

“Jesus at the Bottom of a Coffee Cup: Poems, prayers, and reflections from a woman in her twenties.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Malinda Lugbill is an enjoyable anthology that will inspire and entertain as readers explore life through the lens of a young woman navigating faith, life, and loss.