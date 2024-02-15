Malinda Lugbill’s Newly Released "Jesus at the Bottom of a Coffee Cup" is an Expressive Collection of Thoughtful Poetry
“Jesus at the Bottom of a Coffee Cup: Poems, prayers, and reflections from a woman in her twenties.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Malinda Lugbill is an enjoyable anthology that will inspire and entertain as readers explore life through the lens of a young woman navigating faith, life, and loss.
Wyoming, MI, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus at the Bottom of a Coffee Cup: Poems, prayers, and reflections from a woman in her twenties.”: an uplifting selection of inspired poetry. “Jesus at the Bottom of a Coffee Cup: Poems, prayers, and reflections from a woman in her twenties.” is the creation of published author, Malinda Lugbill, a young professional who grew up in a small rural town in Ohio. She graduated from Calvin University where she earned her master’s degree in speech-language pathology. She currently works as a speech-language pathologist, but when she’s not working, she loves being active, preferably outside.
Lugbill shares, “Have you ever taken delight in the small comfort of a cup of coffee? The smooth smell, the steam rolling off the top, the warmth spreading through your fingers and palms as they wrap around the mug. But when the coffee is gone and there is a small stain left at the bottom of the mug, Jesus stays. This collection of poems is a reflection of stories from a woman in her twenties and the way Jesus has been faithful through it all: a global pandemic, graduate school, comparison, deaths of loved ones, and relationships. These poems are meant to be conversational in prayer, contemplated with community, and utilized as a tool for reflection in scripture when you don’t know where to begin. So grab a cup of coffee (or tea if you so prefer) and take delight in the constant presence of Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Malinda Lugbill’s new book will entertain and empower through vibrant and lyrical verse.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus at the Bottom of a Coffee Cup: Poems, prayers, and reflections from a woman in her twenties.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus at the Bottom of a Coffee Cup: Poems, prayers, and reflections from a woman in her twenties.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lugbill shares, “Have you ever taken delight in the small comfort of a cup of coffee? The smooth smell, the steam rolling off the top, the warmth spreading through your fingers and palms as they wrap around the mug. But when the coffee is gone and there is a small stain left at the bottom of the mug, Jesus stays. This collection of poems is a reflection of stories from a woman in her twenties and the way Jesus has been faithful through it all: a global pandemic, graduate school, comparison, deaths of loved ones, and relationships. These poems are meant to be conversational in prayer, contemplated with community, and utilized as a tool for reflection in scripture when you don’t know where to begin. So grab a cup of coffee (or tea if you so prefer) and take delight in the constant presence of Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Malinda Lugbill’s new book will entertain and empower through vibrant and lyrical verse.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus at the Bottom of a Coffee Cup: Poems, prayers, and reflections from a woman in her twenties.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus at the Bottom of a Coffee Cup: Poems, prayers, and reflections from a woman in her twenties.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories