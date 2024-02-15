Rhonda Hensley’s Newly Released "Pearls of Wisdom For the Pastor and Staff Wives" is an Encouraging Resource for Spouses of Church Leaders
“Pearls of Wisdom For the Pastor and Staff Wives” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rhonda Hensley is an insightful collection of relevant scripture and reflections drawn from the author’s personal experiences and observations.
Calhoun, LA, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Pearls of Wisdom For the Pastor and Staff Wives”: a potent reminder of the realities of being a helpmate to a spiritual leader. “Pearls of Wisdom For the Pastor and Staff Wives” is the creation of published author, Rhonda Hensley, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and retired nursing educator residing in northern Louisiana.
Hensley shares, “Pearls of Wisdom provides insight and suggestions in the form of constructive pearls for pastor and staff wives in the local church. The pearls address issues including living in a fishbowl and dealing with church hurt, loneliness, criticisms, and financial challenges. The purpose of the book is to share bits of wisdom in dealing with these issues and point the wives back to the scriptures that could help them work through these issues as they lean into Jesus and seek to find their joy in ministry again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rhonda Hensley’s new book will resonate with many as the author examines the challenges and blessings associated with a key role within the church.
Consumers can purchase “Pearls of Wisdom For the Pastor and Staff Wives” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pearls of Wisdom For the Pastor and Staff Wives,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hensley shares, “Pearls of Wisdom provides insight and suggestions in the form of constructive pearls for pastor and staff wives in the local church. The pearls address issues including living in a fishbowl and dealing with church hurt, loneliness, criticisms, and financial challenges. The purpose of the book is to share bits of wisdom in dealing with these issues and point the wives back to the scriptures that could help them work through these issues as they lean into Jesus and seek to find their joy in ministry again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rhonda Hensley’s new book will resonate with many as the author examines the challenges and blessings associated with a key role within the church.
Consumers can purchase “Pearls of Wisdom For the Pastor and Staff Wives” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pearls of Wisdom For the Pastor and Staff Wives,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories