Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released “Gone Without a Trace: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery” is an Invigorating Tale of Deception and Mayhem
“Gone Without a Trace: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper brings readers another thrill ride as Garcia seeks to solve a complex mystery while hoping the one who has captured his heart isn’t spirited away in the meantime.
Lansing, MI, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Gone Without a Trace: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery”: an engaging blend of mystery and romance. “Gone Without a Trace: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery” is the creation of published author, Alton Lynn Cooper, an ordained minister who has served as a deaf pastor at his local church in Holt, Michigan, for the past forty-five years. He has also managed in the automobile industry for forty-one years. He and his wife have ten adult children, seven sons and three daughters, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cooper shares, “Samuel Garcia is called upon to help his good friend, Sheriff Joe Halstead, solve a cold case from seven years ago. The case involves the disappearance of Paul Gleason, Amarillo National Bank’s associate manager, along with twelve million dollars of bearer bonds issued by the city of Amarillo, Texas. Paul Gleason’s twin brother, Raymond Gleason, is carrying on at the bank after the disappearance of his brother and the bonds that had been entrusted to their care. The disappearance stumped both the Amarillo sheriff and the FBI special agent assigned to it shortly after the crime occurred. The case is filled with murder and intrigue and, in the end, reveals the depth of depravity that can fill the human heart. Samuel is also faced with a mysterious stranger showing up at his family’s sprawling cattle ranch, threatening to take away his mother’s head maid, who has captured Samuel’s heart. The knowledge of this individual’s presence in their home torments Samuel throughout his time on the bank case, causing many moments of anguish in his personal life.
“Gone without a Trace is sure to keep the reader turning pages, joining our master detective in his latest caper as he unwinds a web of deceit, trapping a nest full of rats.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper’s new book delivers the same thrills and action that readers have come to expect from Cooper’s mysteries.
Consumers can purchase "Gone Without a Trace: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Gone Without a Trace: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
