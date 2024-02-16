Beverly Roberts’s Newly Released “Every Day With The Gospel Of John: 365 Days Of Devotions And Prayers” is an Inspiring and Eye-Opening Devotional
“Every Day With The Gospel Of John: 365 Days Of Devotions And Prayers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beverly Roberts is a celebration of the living Word that empowers readers to find personal and spiritual growth through daily reflection.
Houston, TX, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Every Day With The Gospel Of John: 365 Days Of Devotions And Prayers”: an impactful resource for rejuvenated connection with Christ. “Every Day With The Gospel Of John: 365 Days Of Devotions And Prayers” is the creation of published author, Beverly Roberts, a dedicated mother of two adult children and licensed preacher, leader, and member of the Church Without Walls.
Roberts shares, “An examination of your own personal story through the life of Jesus and 12 ordinary disciples He chose to journey with Him as well as those He encountered on the dusty streets of Palestine. A devotional view of the Scriptures brings light to the life of Christ and shines a glimmer of hope for the reader. Jesus invites each of us to come into His narrative and experience a relationship with Him through God the Father, Christ the Son, and the power of the Holy Spirit. Allow the living Word of God as you read the Scriptures to transform every dark place in your life that stands in need of the Light of Christ to shine on it. We all are in need of the grace of God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beverly Roberts’s new book will engage the spirit as readers consider the insightful devotion and relevant prayer for each day of the year.
Consumers can purchase “Every Day With The Gospel Of John: 365 Days Of Devotions And Prayers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Every Day With The Gospel Of John: 365 Days Of Devotions And Prayers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Roberts shares, “An examination of your own personal story through the life of Jesus and 12 ordinary disciples He chose to journey with Him as well as those He encountered on the dusty streets of Palestine. A devotional view of the Scriptures brings light to the life of Christ and shines a glimmer of hope for the reader. Jesus invites each of us to come into His narrative and experience a relationship with Him through God the Father, Christ the Son, and the power of the Holy Spirit. Allow the living Word of God as you read the Scriptures to transform every dark place in your life that stands in need of the Light of Christ to shine on it. We all are in need of the grace of God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beverly Roberts’s new book will engage the spirit as readers consider the insightful devotion and relevant prayer for each day of the year.
Consumers can purchase “Every Day With The Gospel Of John: 365 Days Of Devotions And Prayers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Every Day With The Gospel Of John: 365 Days Of Devotions And Prayers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories