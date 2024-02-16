Tommy Meloche’s Newly Released "Molly, Megan, and I" is a Sweet Tale of Adventure for a Doting Grandfather, Beloved Granddaughter, and Loved Pup
“Molly, Megan, and I” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tommy Meloche is a heartwarming tale capturing the magic of a summer day, where chance encounters with new people and adorable dogs unfold, bringing joy, friendship, and unexpected connections to life in a delightful narrative that celebrates the beauty of simple moments and meaningful connections.
Roanoke, VA, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Molly, Megan, and I”: a lighthearted and enjoyable family adventure. “Molly, Megan, and I” is the creation of published author, Tommy Meloche, a dedicated father, successful electrical contractor, and musician.
Meloche shares, “Molly, Megan, and I is taken from a beautiful summer day in Virginia. It is about leisurely walking on one of the flourishing greenways and meeting so many nice people and wonderful four-legged family members. It shows how the author’s granddaughter Megan and his Scottish cairn terrier Molly and the author himself enjoyed that day also.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tommy Meloche’s new book paints a vivid and heartening picture of a summer day where delightful encounters, newfound friendships, and the irresistible charm of adorable dogs come together in a narrative that captures the essence of joy, connection, and the blessings of unexpected moments.
Consumers can purchase “Molly, Megan, and I” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Molly, Megan, and I,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
