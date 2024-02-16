Becca Bridges’s Newly Released "Beacon’s Light" is a Sweet Narrative That Encourages Upcoming Generations of Believers
“Beacon’s Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Becca Bridges is a fun and lyrical reading experience that draws inspiration from the Lord’s Prayer in hope of bringing young readers closer to God.
New York, NY, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Beacon’s Light”: a vibrant juvenile fiction that presents key foundational lessons of faith. “Beacon’s Light” is the creation of published author, Becca Bridges, a dedicated mother and retired educator.
Bridges shares, "Rhythmic, like the resounding waves of the sea, Beacon's Light is a dance of life for babies, toddlers, and children to hear and behold. Follow, listen, speak, and abide - these words in the story illuminate from Jesus Christ, our beacon of love, hope, promise, and strength. Jesus's guiding light is also an embrace of the Father's pure love for his households, spoken through principles found in the Lord's Prayer, a foundation for this book. Beacon's Light is written for family members, teachers, and friends to be a source of light to inspire, guide, and bring revelation to new generations. It is also written for children to read, to reread, to memorize, to love - and to be beacons of light for themselves and others! Scripture states in Psalm 127:3 (ESV), 'Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward.' Matthew 21:16 (TLV) states, 'And they said to Him, "Do You hear what these children are saying?" "Yes," Yeshua [Jesus] said to them. "Haven't you ever read, 'Out of the mouth of babes and nursing toddlers You have prepared praise for Yourself?'"' Jesus also spoke, 'Let the little children come to Me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven.' (Matthew 19:14 ESV). May Jesus Christ be praised through the reading and hearing of Beacon's Light, written for this very purpose! And may the babies, toddlers, children, and households be blessed!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Becca Bridges’s new book will bring parents, educators, and guardians a fun resource for empowering young minds in their spiritual awakening.
Consumers can purchase “Beacon’s Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beacon’s Light,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bridges shares, "Rhythmic, like the resounding waves of the sea, Beacon's Light is a dance of life for babies, toddlers, and children to hear and behold. Follow, listen, speak, and abide - these words in the story illuminate from Jesus Christ, our beacon of love, hope, promise, and strength. Jesus's guiding light is also an embrace of the Father's pure love for his households, spoken through principles found in the Lord's Prayer, a foundation for this book. Beacon's Light is written for family members, teachers, and friends to be a source of light to inspire, guide, and bring revelation to new generations. It is also written for children to read, to reread, to memorize, to love - and to be beacons of light for themselves and others! Scripture states in Psalm 127:3 (ESV), 'Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward.' Matthew 21:16 (TLV) states, 'And they said to Him, "Do You hear what these children are saying?" "Yes," Yeshua [Jesus] said to them. "Haven't you ever read, 'Out of the mouth of babes and nursing toddlers You have prepared praise for Yourself?'"' Jesus also spoke, 'Let the little children come to Me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven.' (Matthew 19:14 ESV). May Jesus Christ be praised through the reading and hearing of Beacon's Light, written for this very purpose! And may the babies, toddlers, children, and households be blessed!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Becca Bridges’s new book will bring parents, educators, and guardians a fun resource for empowering young minds in their spiritual awakening.
Consumers can purchase “Beacon’s Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beacon’s Light,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories