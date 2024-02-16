Marie Allen’s Newly Released "Noel Finds Her Purpose!" is a Heartwarming Story of an Unexpected Friendship on a Special Farm
“Noel Finds Her Purpose!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie Allen is an uplifting tale of a young donkey on a journey of discovery when she finds herself looking for a new purpose after a heartbreaking loss.
Gainesville, GA, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Noel Finds Her Purpose!” a heartfelt message of encouragement for readers of all ages, is the creation of published author, Marie Allen.
Allen shares, “'Noel Finds Her Purpose!' is based on a true story that shares the tale of how God used one little donkey that had experienced hardship and needed a purpose to give an old horse that was losing his sight the hope to live. God created us all for a purpose and if we listen to His call, He will lead us to His purpose for our lives.
“This is a true story and a delightful reminder of God’s tender care for all His creatures. The story tells of the relationships of Noel, a sweet little donkey, her mom, Izzy, and Norman, a wise old horse who is almost blind. Noel and Norman find hope and purpose through one another.
“This work is a word picture book for children of all ages. The relationships mirror the work of God in all lives. Children, parents, and grandparents will find hope and healing through this heartwarming story of love and commitment. -Lynne Hanson, Spiritual Director at Whispering Angels Youth Ranch
“This book was written for the children suffering from loss in this world. It teaches love, compassion, and hope for a better tomorrow.
“This story takes place at Whispering Angels Youth Ranch located in Gainesville, Georgia. The ranch is a nonprofit that was founded by Doug and Marie Allen in 2014. This mission at the ranch is to provide hope, healing, love, and acceptance to young minds through the spirit of a horse in a nurturing farm environment.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Allen’s new book features engaging artwork crafted by Bridget Tuckey.
Consumers can purchase “Noel Finds Her Purpose!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Noel Finds Her Purpose!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
