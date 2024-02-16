Renee Rettig’s Newly Released "Boomer" is a Sweet Collection of Stories That Showcase God’s Special Angels
“Boomer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Renee Rettig is a charming treasury of tales of three friends who find themselves tasked with special assignments from God to reach those in need amongst humanity.
Mesa, AZ, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Boomer”: a thoughtful message of how God works unexpected wonders through his smallest angels. “Boomer” is the creation of published author, Renee Rettig, a dedicated mother and grandmother who resides in Mesa, Arizona.
Rettig shares, “Ever wonder where your pet goes after they pass? Heaven’s Animal Kingdom will guide them to the place where all their old and new friends will be waiting. Boomer (a cocker spaniel puppy) is an angel who is often called on to help children and animals in need. This book depicts the adventures of Boomer and his friends, Bandit and Sassy, as they work very hard to do what God has asked of them. You will be taken to the forest where a little boy named Reed finds himself lost and separated from his family. With Boomer by his side, the forest seems less scary, and Reed doesn’t feel so alone.
“In our next adventure, Boomer helps a little girl named Erin who is in a coma after an accident. As she lays there, Boomer enters her dreams and shows her, her most treasured memories. Such as her pony Cinnamon in hopes of helping her to wake up. You will also meet Big Jake, a grumpy and very misunderstood bear that lives in a cave in the forest. Boomer, along with Sassy and Bandit, go seek out what is causing Big Jake to be so grumpy. Heaven’s Animal Kingdom is overseen by an angel named Ansar sent by God. He has a great love for all animals big and small. Come along and share the many adventures of Boomer and his friends while they take you on a journey that will warm your heart and feed your soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Renee Rettig’s new book will charm and delight young imaginations as they race to see what Boomer, Bandit, and Sassy are up to in each installment.
Consumers can purchase “Boomer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Boomer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rettig shares, “Ever wonder where your pet goes after they pass? Heaven’s Animal Kingdom will guide them to the place where all their old and new friends will be waiting. Boomer (a cocker spaniel puppy) is an angel who is often called on to help children and animals in need. This book depicts the adventures of Boomer and his friends, Bandit and Sassy, as they work very hard to do what God has asked of them. You will be taken to the forest where a little boy named Reed finds himself lost and separated from his family. With Boomer by his side, the forest seems less scary, and Reed doesn’t feel so alone.
“In our next adventure, Boomer helps a little girl named Erin who is in a coma after an accident. As she lays there, Boomer enters her dreams and shows her, her most treasured memories. Such as her pony Cinnamon in hopes of helping her to wake up. You will also meet Big Jake, a grumpy and very misunderstood bear that lives in a cave in the forest. Boomer, along with Sassy and Bandit, go seek out what is causing Big Jake to be so grumpy. Heaven’s Animal Kingdom is overseen by an angel named Ansar sent by God. He has a great love for all animals big and small. Come along and share the many adventures of Boomer and his friends while they take you on a journey that will warm your heart and feed your soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Renee Rettig’s new book will charm and delight young imaginations as they race to see what Boomer, Bandit, and Sassy are up to in each installment.
Consumers can purchase “Boomer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Boomer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories