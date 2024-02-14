Winners of Feathered Quill Book Awards Announced
The books and authors of the 2024 Feathered Quill Book Awards Program have been announced.
Goshen, MA, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Every February, Feathered Quill Book Reviews announces the winners of its annual award program. The winners of this prestigious award have just been notified, and the staff at Feathered Quill is currently busy promoting these wins on various social media sites. All winners will soon receive award certificates and embossed award seals.
This year saw tremendous growth in the number of nominations, with winners selected in twenty-four categories, from Children's Picture Books to Fantasy and Book Cover Design. Unlike some award programs that only judge the story itself, Feathered Quill believes in judging the entire book "package," from cover design to interior format, although the bulk of each judge's score goes toward the story/plot/presentation of research material.
In addition to the award program's regular categories, at the request of one of the reviewers, Feathered Quill added a special "Reviewer's Choice" award. For this award, there is no entry fee. Instead, each reviewer at Feathered Quill selected their favorite book from the large group of books that they read in 2023. A review quote was provided to each award winner, as well as a digital seal that authors could add to their books and promotional materials.
Feathered Quill also offers numerous additional awards sponsored by various publishing-related companies. New this year was a book promotion package offered by Goodkindles. For a complete list of winners, please visit the award page, featheredquill.com/feathered-quill-book-awards-2024-winners/.
Ellen Feld
413-230-1514
www.featheredquill.com
