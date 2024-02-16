LK White’s New Book, “Yeah I'm F?#king Angry,” is a Series of Poetry and Art Revealing the Author’s Treatment She Experienced Working While Pregnant & After Giving Birth
New York, NY, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author LK White, a mother who majored in fashion marketing and design while in college, has completed her most recent book, “Yeah I'm F?#king Angry: Poetry, Art and Musings on being 40, Black and Pregnant”: a powerful collection of poems and ruminations crafted by the author reflecting on the backlash and mistreatment by her place of employment for being a new mother.
A writer and an artist since a young age, LK White’s teachers took notice of her talents and encouraged her to continue developing them. While in her mid-thirties, the author’s husband encouraged her to take her love of art and fashion and go back to college, where she honed her skills while also learning how to sew. Now she’s the mother of a soon-to-be three-year-old daughter who is a constant inspiration to both parents in so many ways.
“In March 2020, I scored a new job, turned forty, and the world shut down,” shares White. “I was out of work for about six weeks. About a month or so after returning to work, I learned that I was twelve weeks pregnant! While yes, the pregnancy was blissful, my job made existing while pregnant pretty damn difficult. In the midst of fighting for respect and a better position in the company, I started writing poems while commuting to and from work on the train. Later on, I started writing little musings to go along with the poems. These writings (and soon art pieces) continued after I resigned from that company to work for another who turned out to not be that much better about me being a new mother to a tiny baby. The little one was born by the completion of these pieces, but the anger that accompanied the treatment I received remained. The result is this collection.”
Published by Fulton Books, LK White’s book is the culmination of years of mistreatment the author endured at the hands of her workplace for the simple fact that she was pregnant, channeling the anger and sadness she felt at the time into her art. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, White shares her story in the hope of inspiring women who have ever felt treated poorly, helping them to know they are not alone in their struggles while encouraging them to forge ahead and to not forget the innumerable blessings already present in their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Yeah I'm F?#king Angry: Poetry, Art and Musings on being 40, Black and Pregnant” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
