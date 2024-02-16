Donna Mae Weinfurt’s New Book, "Reflections of a Forgotten Kiss," Explores One Woman’s Multiple Fantasies of What Could Have Been Had She Pursued Other Past Romances
Waukesha, WI, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Donna Mae Weinfurt, a proud mother to five children, with nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, has completed her most recent book, “Reflections of a Forgotten Kiss”: a gripping novel that follows a woman as she looks back on her life, imagining fantasies of what could have been if she had built a life with various romantic suitors from her past.
Born and raised in Waukesha, Wisconsin, author Donna Mae Weinfurt married her husband of fifty-four years, Richard, at the young age of nineteen. After graduating from Rosemary Bischoff Modeling School, the author became an instructor and model, working in print modeling and runway. She also was a spokesperson and commercial actress, later becoming a makeup artist and agent. Now, at the age of eighty, she keeps up with her oil painting and spends her spare time writing poetry.
“A romantic eighty-year-old Kate looks back through her life,” shares Donna. “Did she have a happy life? What if she had made other choices at critical times? Her thoughts lead to some interesting fantasies. What if? Should she have married Donnie or taken Vince’s pass seriously? Maybe she should have stayed in Las Vegas or New York. A compelling conundrum. Turn the pages to follow Kate through her life in the fifties, sixties, and beyond and the fantasies she makes up in her mind at the age of eighty.”
Published by Fulton Books, Donna Mae Weinfurt’s book is a powerful story of balancing one’s curiosity of “what if” while still appreciating what they chose in life. Heartfelt and poignant, “Reflections of a Forgotten Kiss” is a compelling and character-driven story that is sure to resonate with any reader who has ever wondered how their life might have turned out if they had made a single choice differently.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Reflections of a Forgotten Kiss” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
