Chantel Doiron’s New Book, "The Eternity Pendant," Follows a Band of Rebels Who Must Save Their Homeland from Being Destroyed by a Dangerous Queen and Her War
Woonsocket, RI, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chantel Doiron, a special education teacher, has completed her most recent book, “The Eternity Pendant”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows a young man as he becomes swept up in a rebel group’s plan to prevent the catastrophic end of their world and end to the queen’s quest of acquiring more eternity pendants through war and bloodshed.
Originally believing she wanted to be a dungeon master for an all-original campaign set in a world she made, Chantel Doiron soon discovered that her true desire was to write novels where she would stay in control of all the characters and narratives she designed. She currently lives in a busy house with her husband and family and, in her spare time, can be found playing single-player RPG video games with compelling storylines and romance options, drinking iced coffee while forgetting to eat actual food, or raising awareness about disability rights and projects. Chantel also believes reading for leisure should be easy and fun, and she writes her stories in a way that is compatible with anyone who agrees.
“Eternity Pendants are rare magical artifacts used to communicate with those who have died. Historically, the pendants were abused to consult with war heroes from times past,” writes Chantel.
“Henrey grew up on a sovereign island that helped forge a fragile peace between two warring magical continents. Orphaned young and raised by the local barkeep, Adoros, he learned early to manage his expectations for the future and make the most of the moment. All this changed when Henrey introduces himself with a sentimental family name when caught eavesdropping on a top-secret military meeting in the bar’s back room.
“Adoros entrusts the care of Henrey to an eccentric group of rebels, thus putting Henrey right into the middle of delicate acts of espionage to prevent the Queen of Assay from acquiring any more eternity pendants. Along with Eryn, Sapphire, and a few others, Henrey must prevent the war from engulfing his new home and his friends, but everything may not be what it seems. Time magic, rescue missions, cults, betrayal, and familiar faces will leave you wondering who to trust and who to support in the endeavor to collect eternity pendants. What would you be willing to sacrifice to save the ones you loved?”
Published by Fulton Books, Chantel Doiron’s book is a captivating tale that will keep the pages turning as readers follow along on Henrey’s struggles to aid his new friends in their defense of their home, even if he can’t be sure of who his true allies are. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Chantel weaves an incredible story brimming with fully realized characters and incredible world building that seemingly leaps off the page to life, creating a spellbinding experience that will capture the imaginations of readers everywhere right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Eternity Pendant” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
