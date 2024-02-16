Author Robin L.R. Kellogg’s New Book, “It All Began with a Goodbye…: A Novel,” Follows a Young Jewish Woman’s Coming of Age
Recent release “It All Began with a Goodbye…: A Novel” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robin L.R. Kellogg is a riveting tale that follows Sarah Steinman, a young woman who must straddle two worlds, that of her Jewish immigrant family and Post World War II America.
Northridge, CA, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robin L.R. Kellogg, who has had a lifelong love affair with the written word from an early age, has completed her new book, “It All Began with a Goodbye…: A Novel”: a gripping novel that follows the story of a young woman who, after landing a dream job as a bookkeeper at an accounting firm, unearths and embezzlement scheme that rocks her to her core, challenging her morals and sense of justice as she continues to investigate further.
Growing up in New Jersey, author Robin L.R. Kellogg knew that she wanted to write from a young age. After relocating to Los Angeles, she founded Robin Kellogg Associates, which offers copywriting, content, and ghostwriting services to help small businesses tell their story. Robin is also the creator of Author Your Book, a course that provides writers a safe space to develop their stories into books. She published her first nonfiction book, “A Life Put on Hold,” under the pen name Evie Rosen in 2014. and an eBook, “12 Steps to Better Business Communications,” followed in 2016.
Robin writes, “What would you do if you lost your mother when you were 12, your father abandoned you at age 15, only to return when you were 16, taking a family treasure you thought he didn’t deserve to have, then leaving you with no means of support again? You would do what Sarah Steinman did: help her grandmother raise her two younger siblings in Passaic, New Jersey, post-World War II, and try to go on with life. A spirited young woman, Sarah, starts her career in bookkeeping with a dream job at Thomas Finance Co. Her diligence in her work leads her to discover a shocking embezzlement scheme. Sarah’s belief in justice, her drive, and her perseverance compels her to investigate further. What she unearths about the scheme and those involved makes Sarah doubt herself and everyone around her.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Robin L.R. Kellogg’s engaging tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Sarah, through her investigation, learns more about herself than ever before, all while surprising twists are uncovered and she works to put a stop to the injustices within the Thomas Finance Co. in this brilliant coming-of-age novel. Expertly paced and character-driven, Robin weaves a compelling page turner that is sure to leave readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “It All Began with a Goodbye…: A Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
