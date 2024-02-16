Author P. B. Child’s New Book, "Peace Within," is a Faith-Based Story of One Family’s Struggles to Stay Together in a World of Violence and Tragedy

Recent release “Peace Within” from Covenant Books author P. B. Child is a compelling novel that follows Patrick and Josefina, a couple who face a difficult road in raising their family in a world that is far more dangerous than the one in which they grew up in. As the going gets tough, Patrick looks towards God for answers in order to find a way to keep his family safe from harm.