Author P. B. Child’s New Book, "Peace Within," is a Faith-Based Story of One Family’s Struggles to Stay Together in a World of Violence and Tragedy
Recent release “Peace Within” from Covenant Books author P. B. Child is a compelling novel that follows Patrick and Josefina, a couple who face a difficult road in raising their family in a world that is far more dangerous than the one in which they grew up in. As the going gets tough, Patrick looks towards God for answers in order to find a way to keep his family safe from harm.
New York, NY, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- P. B. Child, who lives with his wife in California after a lifetime of moving around the country working in the construction industry, has completed his new book, “Peace Within”: a poignant tale that follows a couple who must rise to the challenge of raising their family despite the shifts occurring within their lives and the violence of the world just outside their home.
Author P. B. Child enjoys birding and photography and has written a nonfiction book titled “The Fine Year,” which follows him as he travels the country on a year of birding adventures. “Peace Within” is the third book in a fiction trilogy, following in the footsteps of his first novel, “Forgiven,” and its follow-up, “Commitment.” Now in his sixties and retired from the construction business, P. B. and his wife enjoy traveling and experiencing the gifts of God in this life and world.
“‘Peace Within’ follows the lives of Josefina and Patrick as they deal with their looming departure from their jobs and its effect on their family,” writes P. B. “Still reeling from events that almost cost them their lives while working away from home, the turmoil of their work life is replaced by a different kind of challenge. They set about raising their son in a world that is far more complex than the one in which they grew up.
“When Patrick’s daughter and granddaughter move out west and join them, Josefina and Patrick rearrange their lives, only to learn it is impossible to keep violence and tragedy at bay. Patrick finds himself struggling with his faith as he tries to keep those he loves safe. Finally, feeling desperate, he makes the rash decision to ask God for a miracle.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, P. B. Child’s new book is a brilliantly paced and character-driven novel that’s sure to keep the pages turning as readers follow Patrick and Josefina’s struggles to provide the best possible home for their family and keep them safe. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Peace Within” reveals exactly what can happen when one seeks out God in the face of life’s overwhelming challenges.
Readers can purchase “Peace Within” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
