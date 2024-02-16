Steve Weatherspoon’s New Book, "Seasonal Storms: Autumn Downpours," is a Moving and Heartfelt Novel That Concludes the Passionate Love Story of Jaron and Makayla

Recent release “Seasonal Storms: Autumn Downpours” from Page Publishing author Steve Weatherspoon is an emotional and stirring book that brings readers back into the captivating world of Jaron and Makayla.