Steve Weatherspoon’s New Book, "Seasonal Storms: Autumn Downpours," is a Moving and Heartfelt Novel That Concludes the Passionate Love Story of Jaron and Makayla
Recent release “Seasonal Storms: Autumn Downpours” from Page Publishing author Steve Weatherspoon is an emotional and stirring book that brings readers back into the captivating world of Jaron and Makayla.
Round Lake, IL, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Steve Weatherspoon, a truck driver and writer, has completed his new book, “Seasonal Storms: Autumn Downpours”: a poignant and touching story that finds Jaron and Makayla continuing their journey, navigating their relationship, picking up where we left them in the previous edition, Summer Rain – The Love.
Weatherspoon writes, “Spring is full of anticipation and excitement for what is soon to come, its showers come to provide the nutrients necessary to begin growth. Summer turns the excitement into a reality that can be experienced. Its rain nourishes the seeds and nutrients provided by spring. The Autumn change is almost like the exhalation of nature. The strong but calm colors, the temperature slowly decreases. It’s a time to take stock of what was. To appreciate the memories created in the previous seasons and begin the process of putting things away for we know that winter is the season of silence. It’s a time to make way for the new anticipation of the coming spring.”
Published by Page Publishing, Steve Weatherspoon’s touching tale continues the story of Jaron and Makayla. In this third installment of the series the two main characters find themselves lost in uncharted waters. They must navigate the unavoidable nature of change. Readers will find out if the young couple are solid and sturdy or if they will wash away.
Jaron and Makayla have moved through many different seasons. We have watched as their love has blossomed and they have grown together. As is the case in all relationships, dark clouds begin to cover the sunshine and the once warm gentle breeze can quickly turn into cold, turbulent winds. The resilience they’ve built will determine if they can weather the coming storms. This next and final installment of the series will show if the couple can become stronger and grow together or if they will fall apart.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Seasonal Storms: Autumn Downpours” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
