Naomi Rodgers’s New Book "Blood in the Snow" is the Thrilling Story of a Woman Who Goes Out Searching for Greener Pastures Only to Find Herself in a Deadly Love Triangle

Recent release “Blood in the Snow” from Page Publishing author Naomi Rodgers is the story of elementary school teacher Lana Hopskins as she packs up her life and begins anew in a town where she knows nothing and no one. As she adjusts to all the changes, the excitement of a new love and the ghost of an old one battle in Lana’s mind.