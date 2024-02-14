Rose Medical Center Reopens Freestanding Emergency Room in Central Park
Reopening will expand access to care for area residents.
Denver, CO, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rose Medical Center is proud to announce the reopening of its freestanding emergency room at Northfield Boulevard and Wabash Street, after resources were consolidated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening offers greater access to the high-quality, emergency care services residents of Central Park (formerly known as Stapleton), northeast Denver, and neighboring communities, as well as commuters on the I-70 corridor expect.
“We are pleased to reopen our Central Park ER, allowing us to provide the highest level of emergency care to patients in an area that greatly needs closer facilities,” said Casey Guber, President and CEO of Rose Medical Center. “With emergencies, every second counts, and the convenient location means we can impact the overall health of travelers and residents alike. We are excited to expand the values of Rose Medical Center—excellent care for everybody, a focus on utmost safety, and compassion for our community—to the northeast Denver neighborhood.”
As a full-service emergency department, the Central Park ER is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by board-certified doctors and specially trained nurses to perform critical and emergency care for patients of all ages. Onsite imaging and laboratory services, as well as a full spectrum of services to care for the whole family, are available. Additionally, the facility offers access to Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) and can quickly connect to the pediatric emergency physicians at RMHC at any time. The facility is equipped to receive ambulances and respond to trauma and resuscitation needs.
The Central Park ER is now open to provide lifesaving care – day or night – and the highest-level care, convenient to home for the growing Denver metro community. Located at 4930 Wabash Street, the Central Park ER, joins the main Rose Medical Center ER, located at 4567 East 9th Avenue, in providing convenient, high-level emergency care for the entire community.
About Rose Medical Center
Well known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark since its founding in 1949, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver's “Baby Hospital” while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care through the establishment of the Rose Women’s Hospital. Expert care in orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine, emergency care and the full spectrum of women’s services are also pillars of the quality services provided at Rose.
Rose is honored to have been named a Denver Post Top Workplace and a 100 Top Hospital® from IBM-Watson Health both for multiple consecutive years, as well as bring the only hospital in Colorado to earn an A safety grade by Leapfrog every year since the inception of the program. Part of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, Rose is a part of the top health system in the state named by IBM Watson Health for two consecutive years and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50, and contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes.
Rose Medical Center has been a proud part of the Denver community for nearly 75 years. With origins in Jewish teachings, traditions and community, Rose’s founders built this hospital to “serve the need of every creed.” By offering a high level of expertise and service across all disciplines, Rose is a destination hospital, attracting patients from throughout Colorado and around the world.
