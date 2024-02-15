Tartuffe at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Tartuffe, March 6 to April 7. This production, translated into English verse by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Richard Wilbur, is directed by Richard Baird.
The cast features Kandis Chappell*, Shanté DeLoach, Rogelio Douglas III*, Bo Foxworth*, Katie Karel*, Melanie Lora*, Kate Rose Reynolds, Bruce Turk*, Jared Van Heel* and Christopher M. Williams.* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni+ (Costume Design), Ian Scot (Sound Design), Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs Design). Vernon Willet* is the Production Stage Manager.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
Tartuffe previews begin on Wednesday, March 6. Opening Night is set for Saturday, March 9 at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, March 6 to Sunday, April 7, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 27. A talkback session with the director and cast is scheduled for March 15.
North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $54 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $67, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $79; Sun. Night - $65. For ticket information and to secure your seats for Tartuffe, call 858-481-1055, or visit our website. Join us for a night of laughter, satire, and unforgettable entertainment.
