Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Land Kill," by David L Haigh
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Land Kill" – a thriller by David L Haigh.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About Land Kill:
George Blackwell, a former stockbroker turned pheasant farmer, was the last known person to speak to a murdered Northumbrian poacher.
DCI Jeff Spencer and his team attempt to find the missing links in a chain which Spencer suspects has ties to Blackwell’s time in the city. The violent crimes targeting the game bird farm and its owners are stacking up. Arson and murder are followed by the kidnapping of a young woman.
Spencer is up against the clock as he attempts to save the captive travel writer from a watery grave and safeguard the farm’s future.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Format: Paperback (206 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.32 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13: 9781800947146
Kindle eBook: ASIN B0CV4J5FFF
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/LANDKILL
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
About the Author
David L Haigh’s writing journey began with a weekly gardening column for The Cumberland News. After retiring from his career in horticultural education he attended creative writing courses in order to expand his repertoire beyond the potting shed. January 2021 saw the publication of his memoir Born to Dig: A Gardener’s Chronicle. Since June 2022 he has been a member of Stewartry Writers based in Galloway. Land Kill is his first crime fiction novel.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
