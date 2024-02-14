Annual Akron Home and Garden Show: Dream. Design. Discover the Possibilities
Join the Summit & Portage HBA for the 30th Annual Akron Home and Garden Show, where homeowners, DIYers, and garden enthusiasts will gather to dream, design, and discover the immense potential of their indoor and outdoor living spaces. This event promises to inspire creativity and provide valuable resources for all your home and garden projects.
Event Details:
Date: February 16-18, 2024
Show Hours: 10am - 6pm Fri/Sat; 10am - 4pm Sun
Location: John S. Knight Center, 77 E Mill St., Akron, OH 44308,
Special Feature:
Senior Day on Friday, with BOGO tickets from 10am - 12pm, making entry only $5 for senior community members. (Coupon Code: SeniorSpecial24).
Shop Local - Meet local experts - Customers should be sure to stop by the Local Akron Connection area to connect with local community resources/amenities and budding local entrepreneurs - Event is powered by a Local Not-For-Profit, HBA of Portage & Summit Counties
Over 150 Exhibitors - Diverse mix of home improvement businesses - everything needed for any home project - all-under-one -roof - from inside home to outside home; from roof to basement and everything in between.
Ticket Information:
Ticket Price: $10/person
Discounts available for children, seniors, and military personnel
Tickets and more information is available at: Akronhomeandgardenshow.com
Sponsors and Exhibitors:
This year's show is brought to life by stage sponsor Carter Lumber and presentations by Sit Means Sit Dog Trainers. Watch the excitement build as attendees await the $7000 Shed Giveaway by Millcraft Barns. Garden features will include the artistry of Stoney Creek Landscaping, Minard's Landscape And Design, and the innovative 'My Wild Backyard' experience by Summit Metro Parks. Don't miss Suncrest Gardens' cash & carry garden items or the impressive BIG Claw Truck by Petrarca Lawncare. Adding to the festivities, a special appearance by David Moss, who will grace the stage on Saturday at 2pm, sharing insights and entertainment.
The Akron Home and Garden Show has been a prime destination for the latest trends in home improvement and gardening for the past three decades. This annual event showcases experts from various sectors, providing attendees with the knowledge and resources to enhance their living environments.
Ideal place for great deals, discover latest trends, get advice from local experts, and the event is kid-friendly.
Free Parking all day Saturday and Sunday
Garden Sponsor - Third Federal Savings & Loan
Plant Sale - Get a head start on spring gardening with great deals on plants
Don’t miss the 30th annual Akron Home and Garden Show. Whether looking to embark on a new garden project, revamp a living space, or simply seek inspiration, this event is the gateway to the future of home and gardening excellence. Be prepared to design and discover.
Contact Information:
For media inquiries, please contact:
Lori Howerton
Show Director
O: 330-869-6800
M: 330-990-6787
akronhomeandgardenshowsales@gmail.com
Akron Home & Garden Show
Lori Howerton
330-869-6800
https://www.akronhomeandgardenshow.com
Lori Howerton
330-869-6800
https://www.akronhomeandgardenshow.com
