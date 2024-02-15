MGO Photos Launches Game-Changing User Photography Service for Retail Stores
Today marks the exciting debut of MGO PHOTOS' latest offering aimed at transforming the online presence of retail stores. With a heartfelt mission to update 1000 stores this year, MGO PHOTOS introduces its user photography package, inviting businesses to embark on a journey of visual storytelling and digital growth on Google.
Miami Gardens, FL, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MGO PHOTOS makes it effortless for online shoppers to discover businesses with captivating photography. Now offering to update Google Business Profiles with 25 immersive photos and a complimentary review card, making it easy to request and grow user feedback.
While the package is currently priced at $199, MGO PHOTOS has included a $100 discount for clients who leave an honest review of their experience, bringing the package cost down to only $99. Interested parties can take advantage of this offer by signing up here: https://invitation.mgophotos.com
For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Raina Nugent at info@mgophotos.com.
About MGO PHOTOS
MGO PHOTOS is a photography service specializing in user-generated content (UGC) photography for retail stores. Launched in Miami Gardens, the company is dedicated to improving online visibility through visually appealing content and an enhanced Business Profile.
Contact
Raina Nugent
305-770-8705
