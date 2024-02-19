Author Ina Everman Fenton’s New Book, "Crooked Legs," is an Adorable Story of Two Boys Who Become Fast Friends Despite Their Physical Differences

Recent release “Crooked Legs” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Ina Everman Fenton is a stirring tale that centers around Harold, who meets a young boy named Stevie with a disability that moves across the way. After being introduced, Harold and Stevie become close friends and start working on a plan for the upcoming soap box car race that will let them both participate.