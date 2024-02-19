Author Ina Everman Fenton’s New Book, "Crooked Legs," is an Adorable Story of Two Boys Who Become Fast Friends Despite Their Physical Differences
Recent release “Crooked Legs” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Ina Everman Fenton is a stirring tale that centers around Harold, who meets a young boy named Stevie with a disability that moves across the way. After being introduced, Harold and Stevie become close friends and start working on a plan for the upcoming soap box car race that will let them both participate.
Walton, KY, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ina Everman Fenton, a loving mother to three grown children and grandmother to six grandchildren, has completed her new book, “Crooked Legs”: a charming story of a young boy who befriends a new boy on his block that happens to have been born with crooked legs.
A retired middle school teacher, author Ina Everman Fenton is very active in her church where she continues to work with children. She is also active in her church’s choir and sings with the Independence Freedom Singers. The author is a graduate of UL/KSC with a bachelor’s in English and holds a Master of Education from Xavier in Cincinnati 1977. Fenton taught for forty-years and, currently, she resides in Independence, KY with her husband Tom and dog Sparky.
“Crooked Legs” opens with Harold, a young boy who needs a partner to push his soap box car for the upcoming race. When a moving van pulls up across the way, Harold hopes the new boy in his neighborhood could help him, but when he sees that Stevie has crooked legs and can’t run very well, Harold doubts Stevie can be of much help at all. That is until Harold comes up with an idea, and the two work out a new solution that includes them both, forming a lifelong friendship in the meantime.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Ina Everman Fenton’s engaging tale is a heartfelt story about accepting others who might be different, and learning how to play to someone’s strengths so that everyone can be included. With colorful artwork to help bring Fenton’s tale to life, “Crooked Legs” is sure to inspire readers of all backgrounds, inviting them to revisit this beautiful story of friendship and understanding over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Crooked Legs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
