GENINVO, a Leading Provider of Life Science Product and Business Solutions Announced the Offering of Its On-Demand Service/Tool: ApoGI™
Bloomington, IL, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ApoGI™ is an integrated, one stop automation platform that leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms to focus on standards and metadata driven generation of artifacts. The Primary objective of this platform is to help SMEs (Subject matter experts) focus on curating Metadata needed to guide the automated production of Clinical study artifacts, that are generated repeatedly as part of the Clinical study lifecycle.
ApoGI has different module on single platform that include:
Admin Module – Crafted to oversee users, roles, workflows, reports, activities, and application configurations.
MDR Module – Designed to manage metadata standards and use metadata for generating artifacts.
Study Build – An integrated automation platform for creating and managing study-level metadata centrally, covering all stages from data collection to reporting for a single study.
Data Transformation Module- Designed to simplify and automate the process of mapping raw data to standard compliant data i.e. SDTM & standard to analysis ready datasets i.e. ADaM with the help of enhanced automapping using AI/ML and rule-based techniques.
TLF Module - is designed to eradicate manual editing and programming efforts by automating the creation/generation of consistent as well as high quality mockshells and outputs with quick turn- around.
About GENINVO:
GENINVO is the go-to partner for those looking to better leverage technology in the life science industry. With expertise in life sciences, leading-edge technologies, and software development GENINVO can provide innovative solutions and services to its various sponsors. GENINVO Mission Statement - "We strive to provide innovative technology solutions for life science/pharmaceutical industries." For more information, visit https://www.geninvo.com/
Shweta Shukla, CEO
706-540-6653
www.geninvo.com
1408 E. Empire Street
Bloomington, IL 61701
