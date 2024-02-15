"Twenty-Five Centuries Without You," by Viktoria G. Duda, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Twenty-Five Centuries Without You by Viktoria G. Duda. This gripping novel is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
This captivating book takes us on a metaphysical journey from Ancient Greece to modern times. That moment, when Sofia walks into a museum and falls in love with a statue, the course of eternity changes. Following the whisper within, she begins to uncover a mystical legacy from the past and expand her consciousness into the realms of dreaming and dying – to find again her cosmic lover.
Can the two lovers, separated by twenty-five centuries, be born and meet again – following the guidance of their highest intuition?
Viktória G Duda, PhD is a writer, hypnotherapist and consciousness researcher – first and foremost a student of human nature, an eternal seeker of the truth about who we are, where we come from, and where we are evolving. She holds a summa cum laude doctorate from the University of Vienna (Austria), as well as a degree in law, and a post-graduate diploma in clinical hypnosis (London).
Twenty-Five Centuries Without You, by Viktoria G. Duda, 362 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-380-4, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
