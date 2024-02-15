B.E.S.T.’s New IAR CE Courses
Start fulfilling your 12-hour IAR CE requirements today. Also approved for 10 CE credit hours of CFP® and / or 10 CE credit hours of IWI (CIMA® / CPWA® / RMA®).*
New Port Richey, FL, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Meet NASAA’s latest Investment Adviser Representative (IAR) CE model rule requirements effortlessly by enrolling in our premium IAR CE courses at B.E.S.T. Their extensive online CE course catalog offers a diverse range of topics tailored to help you meet your IAR CE credit requirements. Plus, with their commitment to efficiency, they guarantee to report your credit hour(s) to FINRA within just two (2) business days. Elevate your career prospects today. Discover our courses and make a wise investment in your future with B.E.S.T. All CE courses currently available are listed below.
12 CE Credit Hour Split CE Courses:
(6 CE credit hours of Products and Practices & 6 CE credit hours of Ethics and Professional Responsibility each course.)
- Life Insurance, Annuity and Ethical Practices
- Small Business Retirement Plans and Ethical Practices
- The Advisors Guide to Annuities and Ethical Practices
Products and Practices CE Credit Courses:
- Estate Planning: 6 CE credit hours
- The Advisors Guide to IRAs: 6 CE credit hours
- The Advisors Guide to Social Insurance Programs: 6 CE credit hours
Ethics and Professional Responsibility CE Credit Courses:
- Ethics CE CFP Boards Revised Code and Standards: 2 CE credit hours
- CFP® Ethics Live Webinar Presentation: 2 CE credit hours (no exam)
Purchase courses at: https://www.bestonlinecourses.com/brokered/catalog/iar.asp?State=None&designations=IAR.
*Additional fee includes IAR’s governing board filing fee of $3.00 per credit hour/per student. If you add CFP CE credits, there is also an additional CFP Board fee of $1.25 per credit hour/per student.
Note: IAR CE credits are only available for states that have adopted the NASAA Model Regulations. See list of states here: https://www.brokered.net/iar/#1.
Disclaimer: “NASAA does not endorse any particular provider of CE courses. The content of the course and any views expressed are our own and do not necessarily reflect the views of NASAA or any of its member jurisdictions.”
P.S. Don’t forget to check out our other CE courses at https://www.brokered.net/. They have something for everyone.
Contact
Lisa Marie
1-800-345-5669
http://www.brokered.net
