Author Pauli Peter’s New Book, "Brushstrokes," is a Collection of Short Stories, Some Based on True Events, Others Entirely Fictional, That Highlight Shared Humanity
Recent release “Brushstrokes” from Page Publishing author Pauli Peter is a celebration of everyday life brought forth on the page by a passionate observer of the human condition, examining the thoughts and feelings that lurk beneath the surface of every seemingly mundane interaction.
Sioux Falls, SD, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pauli Peter, a mathematician by education and training and a writer by inclination, has completed her new book, “Brushstrokes”: a collection of short stories that offer a peek inside the lives of their many varied protagonists. Peter views mathematics as perhaps the purest form of expression but has been writing fiction for as long as she has been able.
Published by Page Publishing, Peter’s deftly written collection offers readers glimpses of people, events, and places observed and embellished upon, but as loose and perhaps unfinished as brushstrokes.
Everyday folks are on display in this deftly observed and written collection, from a chance meeting in a foreign country, to burying a not-so-beloved pet, to discussing chaos theory, Peter’s unforgettable characters will leave an indelible mark on readers’ hearts and minds.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Brushstrokes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
