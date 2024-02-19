Author Sandra L. Buehring’s New Book, "We Survived," is a Harrowing True Story of One Woman’s Struggle and Eventual Escape from Her Abusive Husband

Recent release “We Survived: A True Story of Control and Mental and Physical Abuse” from Page Publishing author Sandra L. Buehring is the story of the author’s life in an abusive relationship and how she got out. She hopes readers will better understand how to spot abusers and regain control over their own lives.