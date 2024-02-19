Author Sandra L. Buehring’s New Book, "We Survived," is a Harrowing True Story of One Woman’s Struggle and Eventual Escape from Her Abusive Husband
Recent release “We Survived: A True Story of Control and Mental and Physical Abuse” from Page Publishing author Sandra L. Buehring is the story of the author’s life in an abusive relationship and how she got out. She hopes readers will better understand how to spot abusers and regain control over their own lives.
New York, NY, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sandra L. Buehring, who escaped abuse with the help of her family and her faith, has completed her new book, “We Survived: A True Story of Control and Mental and Physical Abuse”: a gripping true story aimed to inspire others to escape abuse. The book tells the story of her life from her happy childhood to her marriage to her high school sweetheart. Only then did she discover that he was controlling and abusive. She is living proof that one can overcome any circumstance and start over. She is now retired and living in Tucson with her husband of thirty-plus years.
Buehring writes, “Abuse starts slowly and advances as time goes on. So don’t stay and think, ‘Things will get better.’ They will not. They will only get worse. The abuser will promise they will not do it again, but rest assured they always do. And it will get worse.”
Published by Page Publishing, Buehring’s heart-wrenching tale follows her thirteen years of marriage and, at thirty-one, her divorce, with four children—ages thirteen, twelve, eight, and one—to support alone. She hopes this book will help others recognize abuse and bring attention to a problem that has been ignored or hidden for years.
She continues, “In writing this book, I hope to illustrate how manipulation works in your relationship without you realizing it. Most people are afraid to take steps to help themselves because they are too scared. This book covers the manners of manipulation, what to look for, what to avoid, and how to get help while you and your loved ones remain safe. It also lets you know that living in an uncontrolled atmosphere is possible.”
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “We Survived: A True Story of Control and Mental and Physical Abuse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
