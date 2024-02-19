Author Robert Glassford’s New Book, "Meet My Pets: More Animal Stories," is a Delightful Series of Stories Inspired by the Author’s Pets That He Had Over the Years

Recent release “Meet My Pets: More Animal Stories” from Page Publishing author Robert Glassford is an adorable collection that follows the author throughout his life and reveals all the different sorts of animals he had as pets. From chickens to rabbits and even a tiny squirrel, each story contains a thrilling adventure that’s sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of each reader.