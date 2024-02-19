Author Robert Glassford’s New Book, "Meet My Pets: More Animal Stories," is a Delightful Series of Stories Inspired by the Author’s Pets That He Had Over the Years
Recent release “Meet My Pets: More Animal Stories” from Page Publishing author Robert Glassford is an adorable collection that follows the author throughout his life and reveals all the different sorts of animals he had as pets. From chickens to rabbits and even a tiny squirrel, each story contains a thrilling adventure that’s sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of each reader.
Las Vegas, NV, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert Glassford, a retired police officer who achieved the rank of captain from the US Department of Defense Police, has completed his new book, “Meet My Pets: More Animal Stories”: a charming collection of short stories based on all sorts of pets the author has had throughout his life, and the different antics they got into.
A resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, Robert Glassford holds two degrees: one in police sciences and the other in criminal justice. The author began his law enforcement career as a forestry technician with law enforcement responsibilities for the US Forest Service. While there, he authored a number of recreational opportunity guides, which provide information about hiking trails, covered bridges, waterfalls, and other things of interest for tourists visiting the White Mountain National Forest free of charge.
Glassford writes, “These stories started when I was just a small child, probably no older than you. My family’s home was located in a small, rural town, and there was a large forest behind our house. Over the years, we have had many animals: rabbits, chickens, pheasants, dogs, cats, and even a goat, just to name a few.
“My surroundings most likely developed my love and respect for nature, the forest, and its animal inhabitants. And as an adult, it had something to do with my moving from Massachusetts to the White Mountains of New Hampshire, where I became a forest ranger. But in this rural town in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, while I was still a child, is where these short stories about some of our family pets begin.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Glassford’s engaging tale is the author’s third book he has written about some of the animal stories he used to tell his children. From raising a baby squirrel to a television-watching chicken and even a softhearted cat, the author hopes readers of all ages will enjoy these short stories and colorful artwork, and even chuckle a little while following along.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Meet My Pets: More Animal Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, Robert Glassford holds two degrees: one in police sciences and the other in criminal justice. The author began his law enforcement career as a forestry technician with law enforcement responsibilities for the US Forest Service. While there, he authored a number of recreational opportunity guides, which provide information about hiking trails, covered bridges, waterfalls, and other things of interest for tourists visiting the White Mountain National Forest free of charge.
Glassford writes, “These stories started when I was just a small child, probably no older than you. My family’s home was located in a small, rural town, and there was a large forest behind our house. Over the years, we have had many animals: rabbits, chickens, pheasants, dogs, cats, and even a goat, just to name a few.
“My surroundings most likely developed my love and respect for nature, the forest, and its animal inhabitants. And as an adult, it had something to do with my moving from Massachusetts to the White Mountains of New Hampshire, where I became a forest ranger. But in this rural town in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, while I was still a child, is where these short stories about some of our family pets begin.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Glassford’s engaging tale is the author’s third book he has written about some of the animal stories he used to tell his children. From raising a baby squirrel to a television-watching chicken and even a softhearted cat, the author hopes readers of all ages will enjoy these short stories and colorful artwork, and even chuckle a little while following along.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Meet My Pets: More Animal Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories