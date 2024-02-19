Author Stephen B. Watson’s New Book, "Time Is on Your Side," Follows a Group of Individuals Who Must Find Their Way Despite the Challenge and Uncertainties Ahead of Them
Recent release “Time Is on Your Side” from Covenant Books author Stephen B. Watson is a fascinating and engaging story that centers around a high school teacher, a man in his sixties, and a teenager, all of whom find themselves experiencing a spiritual and emotional crisis and must stand firmly in their faith as they face an unknown future in order to find their way.
Romulus, MI, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stephen B. Watson, a Detroit native who earned a BA in communications from the University of Michigan–Dearborn and has always had a passion for producing quality literature, has completed his new book, “Time Is on Your Side”: a compelling story that follows the intersecting lives of a group of people who are all searching for answers in their lives, and soon discover the spiritual healing they must undergo in order to finally realize the futures they desire.
“‘Time Is on Your Side’ tells the compelling story of a handful of characters,” writes Watson. “Alison is a beautiful, dedicated high school history teacher who, as she approaches middle age, having never been married nor having had any children, is beginning to feel like the happily-ever-after relationship ending that she had always hoped for may be a pipe dream. Also featured in the novel are a man in his sixties whose quest for spiritual salvation is being afflicted by his inner demons and a teenager with a seemingly promising future whose life has become encumbered by stress. This is a novel that seeks to inspire readers by expounding upon the importance of demonstrating steadfast faithfulness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stephen B. Watson’s new book is a heartfelt and character-driven journey that follows those who have become lost and uncertain about their future as they discover their own individual paths out of the darkness and towards their destinies. Expertly paced and poignant, “Time Is on Your Side” will keep the pages turning and is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion, leaving them with a powerful message of how faith is sometimes all anyone needs.
Readers can purchase “Time Is on Your Side” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
