Author Stephen B. Watson’s New Book, "Time Is on Your Side," Follows a Group of Individuals Who Must Find Their Way Despite the Challenge and Uncertainties Ahead of Them

Recent release “Time Is on Your Side” from Covenant Books author Stephen B. Watson is a fascinating and engaging story that centers around a high school teacher, a man in his sixties, and a teenager, all of whom find themselves experiencing a spiritual and emotional crisis and must stand firmly in their faith as they face an unknown future in order to find their way.