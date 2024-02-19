Author Reverend Dr. Lewis E. Floyd Jr’s New Book, "Sound Preaching for Today," Reveals How Expository Preaching Can be a Key Component to Help Spread the Word of God
Recent release “Sound Preaching for Today: A Strong Case for Expository Preaching” from Covenant Books author Reverend Dr. Lewis E. Floyd Jr is a compelling overview of expository preaching, and how this method of sermonizing can help one's congregation gain a better understand of Scripture and God's intended meaning of his Holy Word.
Methuen, MA, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Reverend Dr. Lewis E. Floyd Jr, who holds a Master of Arts in urban ministry, a Master in Divinity equivalency, and completed a postgraduate doctoral work in Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, has completed his new book, “Sound Preaching for Today: A Strong Case for Expository Preaching”: a detailed look at how expository preaching can help pastors better communicate the word of God to their flock and its meaning, versus other forms of preaching.
As a leader in Christian ministry, Reverend Dr. Lewis E. Floyd Jr has spent over twenty-five years teaching the Gospel. With a life dedicated to the word of God, he continues to pastor a church in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The author has four children, two grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren and is married to Adrianne for thirty-one years. Still a hobbyist at heart, Floyd spends his time outdoors and collecting model trains.
“The book was designed to help young ministers and laypersons understand expository preaching and the work of preaching or pastoring in God’s church,” writes Dr. Floyd. “Using our experiences and personalities in expository methods of preaching can help us to transmit and communicate through the Scriptures the writer’s historical context as we are led by the Holy Spirit who applies our personality and experiences as we communicate them to the hearers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Reverend Dr. Lewis E. Floyd Jr’s new book is a powerful tool for readers of all walks of life to better understand the benefits of expository preaching, and how it can be one of the most effective ways to teach what the Holy Scripture says. Through his writings, Dr. Floyd hopes that those who study expository preaching will become better expositors of the Gospel message and focus on doing the work of God through their ministry.
Readers can purchase “Sound Preaching for Today: A Strong Case for Expository Preaching” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
