Author Laura Pardo’s New Book, "I Can do Hard Things," Reveals How the Author’s Faith and Family Carried Her Through a Rare Diagnosis and Difficult Road to Recovery
Recent release “I Can Do Hard Things: My Journey Toward Reconciliation, Recovery, and Healing” from Covenant Books author Laura Pardo is a thought-provoking true story that follows the author who, after receiving a diagnosis of a rare blood disorder, bravely endures her treatments to recover with her family, friends, and faith by her side.
Holland, MI, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Laura Pardo, a mother, daughter, grandmother, and a child of God, has completed her new book, “I Can Do Hard Things: My Journey Toward Reconciliation, Recovery, and Healing”: a compelling faith-based memoir that follows the author as she faces a difficult road to recovery after a life-changing diagnosis.
Like most Christians, author Laura Pardo often fails in her endeavors to live for Christ, but through God’s grace, she rises, as the story of her health journey demonstrates. Pardo spends her spare time writing and conducting grandma camps with her six grandchildren each summer and has written professional articles and chapters in edited books focusing on teacher education. The author has also written a series of books for her grandchildren, depicting her childhood memories. A lifelong learner and educator, Pardo has taught elementary, middle, high school, and undergraduates for over forty years. She is currently a teacher educator and educational researcher at a small Christian college.
Life was going along comfortably; Laura Pardo’s job and personal and spiritual lives were satisfying, and she was about to enter her seventh decade. When she experienced an unknown neurological event, she embarked on a health journey that would engulf her for eighteen months and become a permanent part of her life moving forward. Being diagnosed with a rare and little-known blood disorder was terrifying. After a visit to Mayo Clinic, the treatment began immediately, and life as Laura knew it no longer existed.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Laura Pardo’s new book will take readers on a powerful journey as they discover the author’s health journey and how her faith and the support of her family and friends led her to reconciliation and recovery. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Pardo weaves a poignant tale in the hopes of inspiring those who may be facing their own medical issues to not give up hope, and that no matter how difficult things might seem, they are never alone in their struggles.
Readers can purchase “I Can Do Hard Things: My Journey Toward Reconciliation, Recovery, and Healing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
