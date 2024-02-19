Author Laura Pardo’s New Book, "I Can do Hard Things," Reveals How the Author’s Faith and Family Carried Her Through a Rare Diagnosis and Difficult Road to Recovery

Recent release “I Can Do Hard Things: My Journey Toward Reconciliation, Recovery, and Healing” from Covenant Books author Laura Pardo is a thought-provoking true story that follows the author who, after receiving a diagnosis of a rare blood disorder, bravely endures her treatments to recover with her family, friends, and faith by her side.