Author Michael Jon Colucci’s New Book, "Shadow Government," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Rise to the Oval Office Through a New Political Party
Recent release “Shadow Government” from Covenant Books author Michael Jon Colucci is a fascinating and eye-opening tale that centers around a new political party that sprouts forth from the chaos of the American political landscape, completely changing the nation’s future elections and government forever.
Cantonment, FL, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Jon Colucci, a veteran of the US Army who spent four years at the CIA, four years at Univac, and retired from IBM as a marketing support rep after twenty-six years, has completed his new book, “Shadow Government”: a gripping and thought-provoking drama that centers around the rise of a new party within America that changes the nation’s political landscape forever.
“A young man grieves over the state of the US government,” writes Colucci. “This novel includes threats, an assassination attempt, an FBI, a sheriff’s department, and a police task force takedown of a supposed extreme right-wing militia group, and at least one crooked politician. Of course, within this wide variety of interesting characters, there has to be romance. Oh yes, there is also a Mafia connection, a rogue CIA agent, and perhaps a few more surprises. In the course of three elections, the new party takes over the government. The grieving young man becomes president, and the vice president is a young Native American woman.
“This fictional story is based on my life experiences. Some of the characters are real people. Some are not. The personalities of the real people are as I remember them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Jon Colucci’s new book is a high-stakes drama that will keep the pages turning with every twist and turn, leaving readers spellbound right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Shadow Government” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“A young man grieves over the state of the US government,” writes Colucci. “This novel includes threats, an assassination attempt, an FBI, a sheriff’s department, and a police task force takedown of a supposed extreme right-wing militia group, and at least one crooked politician. Of course, within this wide variety of interesting characters, there has to be romance. Oh yes, there is also a Mafia connection, a rogue CIA agent, and perhaps a few more surprises. In the course of three elections, the new party takes over the government. The grieving young man becomes president, and the vice president is a young Native American woman.
“This fictional story is based on my life experiences. Some of the characters are real people. Some are not. The personalities of the real people are as I remember them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Jon Colucci’s new book is a high-stakes drama that will keep the pages turning with every twist and turn, leaving readers spellbound right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Shadow Government” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories