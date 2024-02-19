Nella Simoni’s New Book, "Brave Magnolia," is a Gripping Tale of a Woman’s Struggles to Lead a Life of Her Own Design, Far from the Reach of Her Controlling Husband
Laguna Hills, CA, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Nella Simoni, an advocate for anti-bullying, mental health awareness, learning disabilities, and bringing awareness about domestic violence, has completed her most recent book, “Brave Magnolia”: a powerful story of one woman’s journey to escape her husband in order to realize her dreams.
Nella Simoni is a proud mother, an educator, a storyteller, an event planner, a churro lover, a DIYer, and a PUNster. Writing is one of her many passions. Currently, she resides in southern California.
Simoni shares, “Magnolia ‘Lia’ Sevo has dreamed of becoming a doctor. Despite endless hardships and tragedies, she is motivated to fulfill her dreams. One obstacle holding her back is her husband, Wesson. Lia is able to live her life but at a cost while married to Wesson. Her only chance of freely living her dreams is to break away from her old life. Lia has the help of her amazing group of friends to help her escape and live the life she knows she deserves. Along the way, she learns what love really means.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nella Simoni’s book is a thought-provoking story that will take readers on a magnificent journey as they follow Lia’s path towards freedom and self-growth to realize her own strength. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Brave Magnolia” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Brave Magnolia” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
