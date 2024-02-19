Marcia Kline-Libertz’s New Book, "Living in God's Grace," is a Collection of Biblical Selections and Prayers to Motivate One’s Prayer Life and Relationship with the Lord
Leesburg, VA, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Marcia Kline-Libertz, who holds a B.A. in Spanish and education from George Mason University, and a master’s degree from Virginia Tech with an emphasis in administration leadership and curriculum design, has completed her most recent book, “Living in God's Grace”: a collection of Biblical versus paired with a corresponding daily prayers that are designed to help bring the Bible to life for readers and as well as to discover the incredible healing power that prayer can have.
A member of the Presbyterian Church, USA, in the National Capital Presbytery, author Marcia Kline-Libertz feels a deep calling to spread the good news about Jesus Christ through the writing of prayers and linking them to a selection from the Bible. What sets the author’s prayers apart from others is her unique ability to personalize her life to a chosen Bible verse, thereby making the Bible real for herself and others. Marcia’s leadership includes being an ordained elder, a leader, and organizer of large and small gatherings throughout the Presbytery and Synod of the Mid-Atlantic. She is an ardent supporter of a local human trafficking organization, Reset 180, and as a victim of childhood abuse, both physical and mental, she strives to use her skills to reach the “lost ones” who might need help recovering.
“‘Living in God’s Grace’ is a collection of daily Bible verses, followed by a unique and personal prayer,” writes the author. “The prayers are a way to help everyone find a way to make the words in the Bible applicable to each person’s own personal life and daily prayer. Everyone will be able to engage in reading the Bible through the daily section printed above the prayer. The goal is to make one’s prayer life intimate and directed by the Bible selection. The prayers will help those hesitant about praying to use a format that encourages each person to make their own unique prayer to God.”
Published by Fulton Books, Marcia Kline-Libertz’s book is a compelling and faith-based read designed to open one’s hearts and minds to the Lord and the infinite wisdom and glory that can be found within the Bible, all through aiding readers in applying Scripture and its teachings to their daily lives. Poignant and eye-opening, Marcia shares her unique prayers in the hope of helping readers recenter their lives around Christ and seek out God and his Holy Word to find healing and strength in times of trouble as well as to rejoice in the glory of God as it applies to one’s personal life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Living in God's Grace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
