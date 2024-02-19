Daniel Engelke Jr.’s New Book, "Poems," is a Riveting Series of Poems That Documents the Lessons & Experiences from the Author’s Life That Have Shaped Him Over the Years
Bay City, MI, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Daniel Engelke Jr., who has been writing poetry nearly all his life, has completed his most recent book, “Poems”: a heartfelt collection of poems that follows the author as he reflects upon his past experiences, the lessons he has learned, and his observations of the world around him and the human condition.
Born in Duluth, Minnesota, author Daniel Engelke Jr. and his parents later moved to Saginaw, Michigan, where he graduated from Douglas MacArthur High School. He had his first poem printed in the high school newspaper and, in 1998, submitted a poem for a contest which awarded him a spot in a published book. After continuing on his journey of writing poetry, Daniel moved to Bay City, Michigan, where he currently resides and works for the local Walmart superstore. He is an active member of the Loyal of Moose in Saginaw and has served as a board member for four years at his lodge.
“I take on a journey of different feelings about what happens to an average person in their life,” shares Daniel. “My thoughts are written in poems I wrote. Being able to write my feelings in print and put them into a book is something special to me. As an author/poet, I find this book will entertain people from a teenager to an adult, senior citizens, and even a person from other countries around the world.
“When I started writing poems, I did not know I had the talent for it. This book contains unpublished poems from my personal collection. Each poem is developed and then created in my own style. Some of them will bring out your emotions as the reader reads them. My book could bring memories you lived throughout your life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Daniel Engelke Jr.’s book is a thought-provoking series that is sure to transport readers as they discover the author’s incredible gift for prose, which he expertly utilizes to share the emotions and revelations within his heart and mind. Deeply personal and engaging, Daniel shares his poems in the hopes that they will stir something within his readers, helping them to discover something about themselves as they follow along on the author’s own journey through poetry.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Poems” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
