J.M. Fickling’s New Book, "Howler and Prime," Follows Three of Humanity’s Worst Felons as They Compete for the Gods of a Strange World in Order to Achieve Eternal Life
New York, NY, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J.M. Fickling has completed his most recent book, “Howler and Prime”: a gripping novel that centers around three dangerous criminals who find themselves sent to a new world where they’ll be tested by powerful gods for the ultimate prize of immortality.
Author J. M. Fickling is a father of two and resides in the Blue Ridge mountains of Appalachia, where he enjoys downhill skating and time spent outdoors. His other pursuits include studying the King James Bible, painting, philosophy, sculpting, poetry, and ministering to the homeless population.
“Three of humanity’s most notorious felons are banished to a strange new world, where they are captured and tested by the gods,” writes Fickling. “An endless horde of mutant wolves, a supersonic race to the death, and an impossible riddle will push the worst of mankind to their limits in the ultimate quest for immortality. In this world of violence and power, however, not everything is as it seems, and soon, the gods themselves will be tested by a power far greater than their own.”
Published by Fulton Books, J.M. Fickling’s book is a thrilling story of hope, courage, and salvation that presents a white-knuckled plunge into the soul of man, leading to the only being who can save it from itself. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Howler and Prime” will keep the pages turning and leave readers on the edge of their seats right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Howler and Prime” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
