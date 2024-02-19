Mattie Griffin’s Newly Released “He Gave Me My True Identity and the Wisdom to Exit My Own Maze” is a Powerful Testimony of Discovery and Spiritual Growth
“He Gave Me My True Identity and the Wisdom to Exit My Own Maze” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mattie Griffin is an honest look into the author’s most cherished and challenging moments that led to a new awareness and appreciation for God’s guiding light.
Pine Bluff, AR, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “He Gave Me My True Identity and the Wisdom to Exit My Own Maze”: a potent account of abuse, loss, and spiritual rebirth. “He Gave Me My True Identity and the Wisdom to Exit My Own Maze” is the creation of published author, Mattie Griffin.
Griffin shares, “Through my trials and tribulations, God gave me my identity. I hindered my walk and relationship with God by leaning on my own understanding. Although, as a child, the pain I endured was out of my control, as an adult, the majority was based on the choices I made and the signs I willingly ignored for decades. I blamed others for my lack of love. I was miscomprehending, seeking love from individuals that only comes from God, the Creator. It was my iniquity; it caused the separation between God and me, which hindered my blessings from him. It was also God’s grace that helped with the brokenness that crippled and tormented me throughout my life. He rescued me by transforming my circumstances into the center blocks I needed to climb out of the hole I was buried in. My foolishness caused me to make lifelong decisions based on temporary issues. He should have been my ultimate choice. When I was tested, my afflictions bent and twisted the vessels attached to my heart, but God didn’t allow me to flatline.
“He was the guiding force I needed when I thought I was too broken to be repaired. He rebuilt and molded me to be used for his glory. God’s love, through my tests and trials, matured and strengthened me. The things sent to destroy my peace were no competition to the mind-regulating God I serve! This book was written in inspiration to my God, Lord, and Savior, Jesus Christ. He deserves all the praise and honor, and without Him, it wouldn’t be me. The blueprint and directions of God’s Word are the recipes to all salvation. Above all, I pray that you, too, will understand the importance of obedience and the relationship God desires us to have as we’re reconciled with Him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mattie Griffin’s new book will demonstrate a woman’s resilient spirit as the author examines key moments and unexpected blessings.
Consumers can purchase “He Gave Me My True Identity and the Wisdom to Exit My Own Maze” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “He Gave Me My True Identity and the Wisdom to Exit My Own Maze,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
