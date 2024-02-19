Cliff Kelly, PhD’s Newly Released “THE SIXTH SEAL II” is an Insightful Examination of the Sixth Chapter of Revelation.
“THE SIXTH SEAL II: A Prewrath Commentary Redux on the Rise of Donald Trump and the Decline of the American Order, 2017-2021” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cliff Kelly, PhD is an astute analysis unraveling the complex interplay of events during Trump's rise and the challenges faced by the American order to this day.
Colorado Springs, CO, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “THE SIXTH SEAL II: A Prewrath Commentary Redux on the Rise of Donald Trump and the Decline of the American Order, 2017-2021”: A fascinating clarion call for a return to biblical perspectives. “THE SIXTH SEAL II” is the creation of published author, Cliff Kelly, PhD, an educational consultant, digital circuit rider, professor, author, blogger, and political eschatology analyst. Dr. Kelly has served as professor and administrator at several leading universities, both Christian and secular and has been a featured speaker at many Christian events both here in America and abroad in Israel and Russia. Dr. Kelly resides in Colorado with his wife of forty-two years, Suzette. They have two grown children, Christina, a graduate of University of Colorado–Denver now working as an admissions specialist in the ER at a major hospital, and Christopher, a Fulbright scholar completing his doctorate degree at the University of Wisconsin and the Philippines, who just accepted a post-doctoral fellowship in Asian Studies at Columbia University, New York.
Kelly shares, “Today, we are witnessing the historically powerful American Order experiencing perhaps its greatest peril as it struggles against the tidal wave of new challenges from Covid-19, the rapid rise of Christian Nationalism, large-scale Apostasy, and an increasingly divided nation streaming toward increased violence and possibly even Civil War. Dr. Kelly takes on these growing trends by examining Scripture by Scripture, the Sixth Chapter of the Book of Revelation as a Template to help explain the reasons for the current Crisis, and where America is likely headed if we do not effectively and biblically confront it.
“He argues that these events constitute the many 'Birth Pangs' leading up to the stunning Return of Jesus Christ to rescue His true Church and judge the nations. But before that Day, Christians in America and around the world must prepare to move through those first tumultuous Seals, as God sifts and separates the true follower of Christ from the impostors. This is a riveting ride, and the reader is urged to have a Bible and a notepad close by, as we explore what Dr. Kelly termed in the first edition of this book, The End of History as We Know It.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cliff Kelly, PhD’s new book is a timely exploration of the profound impact of Trump and COVID, delving into their consequential effects in a concise and insightful narrative.
Consumers can purchase “THE SIXTH SEAL II: A Prewrath Commentary Redux on the Rise of Donald Trump and the Decline of the American Order, 2017-2021” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “THE SIXTH SEAL II: A Prewrath Commentary Redux on the Rise of Donald Trump and the Decline of the American Order, 2017-2021,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
