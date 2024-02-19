Pastor Alverna Brown Walker Graham’s Newly Released “The Stone that the Builders Rejected” is an Impactful Examination of Key Moments
“The Stone that the Builders Rejected” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Alverna Brown Walker Graham is a potent continuation of a reflection on moments that shaped and empowered the author’s spiritual awakening and growth.
Johns Island, SC, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Stone that the Builders Rejected”: a collection of messages from God that guided the author’s path. “The Stone that the Builders Rejected” is the creation of published author, Pastor Alverna Brown Walker Graham.
Graham shares, “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee and ordained thee a prophet unto the nations. Jeremiah 1:5
“Ye have not chosen ME, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that you should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain: that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, HE may give it you. John 15:16”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Alverna Brown Walker Graham’s new book shares an intimate journey of faith that unfolds through personal reflections and relevant scripture.
Consumers can purchase “The Stone that the Builders Rejected” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Stone that the Builders Rejected,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Graham shares, “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee and ordained thee a prophet unto the nations. Jeremiah 1:5
“Ye have not chosen ME, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that you should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain: that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, HE may give it you. John 15:16”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Alverna Brown Walker Graham’s new book shares an intimate journey of faith that unfolds through personal reflections and relevant scripture.
Consumers can purchase “The Stone that the Builders Rejected” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Stone that the Builders Rejected,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories