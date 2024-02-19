Ian Stewart’s Newly Released “Ian Stewart’s Addiction Recovery Handbook: 12-Step Recovery” is an Encouraging Message of Hope for Others
“Ian Stewart’s Addiction Recovery Handbook: 12-Step Recovery” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ian Stewart is an informative resource for anyone seeking a firsthand account of how to make the various steps to recovery work and maintain one’s sobriety.
New York, NY, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Ian Stewart’s Addiction Recovery Handbook: 12-Step Recovery”: a powerful reminder that recovery is possible. “Ian Stewart’s Addiction Recovery Handbook: 12-Step Recovery” is the creation of published author, Ian Stewart, who served in the US Navy for twenty years, then went on to his second career teaching electronics at a local community college.
Stewart shares, “In this autobiographical work, Ian Stewart shows his vulnerability in sharing his recovery story. He has written the answers to the questions he posed in his previous book, Know Thyself. Ian has included many other helps he found along the way in his recovery that you may find as important gems in your recovery.
“Ian explains, 'Writing out steps 1 through 7 is very important to review during continued recovery you can see where you have been, where you want to go (recovery achievements), and where you are now. You can trace your recovery process and accomplishments, proving to yourself (and others) that your recovery journey has enhanced your life.'
“There are twelve steps of recovery in all 12-Step recovery programs. Steps 1 through 7 are the core of the recovery program, identifying a person’s strengths, weaknesses, challenges, and self-discoveries. It shows the person’s areas that need to be worked on to improve their life by identifying areas, taking action in correcting, and moving to a healthier way of life by renewing your mind.
“Step 8 identifies people, places, and things to make amends to for enhancing an individual’s recovery (if you don’t realize your problem, it simply does not exist to you; however, others can see your problem areas clearly).
“Steps 9 through 12 are maintenance steps to keep an individual on track and in a strong recovery program.
“This book is highly recommended reading for all people in any 12-step program, whether contemplating attending a 12-step program, after your first 12-step meeting, or after years of attending recovery groups.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ian Stewart’s new book provide a beacon of hope and practical guidance for those on the path to recovery from addiction, offering a compelling narrative of resilience, redemption, and the transformative power of faith in overcoming life's most challenging struggles.
Consumers can purchase “Ian Stewart’s Addiction Recovery Handbook: 12-Step Recovery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ian Stewart’s Addiction Recovery Handbook: 12-Step Recovery,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
