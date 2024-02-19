Sweda Whyte Crawford’s Newly Released "Breaking Free From the Shackles of Witchcraft" is a Powerful Spiritual Guide to Combat Spiritual Attacks
“Breaking Free From the Shackles of Witchcraft” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sweda Whyte Crawford is a powerful guide that equips readers with spiritual insights, biblical principles, and practical tools to navigate the challenging terrain of spiritual warfare.
New York, NY, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Breaking Free From the Shackles of Witchcraft”: a potent reminder of the realities of the battles of good and evil. “Breaking Free From the Shackles of Witchcraft” is the creation of published author, Sweda Whyte Crawford.
Whyte Crawford shares, “'Breaking Free from the Shackles of Witchcraft' is a powerful and dynamic book for everyone or anyone who has been held captive by this wicked and evil principality named witchcraft. The Bible is clear; it is God’s desires to see all of us live and operate out of good health and prosper even as our souls prosper in Him (see 3 John 2).
“And this book offers powerful spiritual warfare knowledge and insights that are taken from the Word of God and guided by the Holy Spirit to help you live a healthy, happy, and successful life, free from the shackles of witchcraft, in Jesus’ mighty name.
“Friends, witchcraft can only be overpowered through the powerful Word of God and an obedient life in Him. Keep reading this book to learn exactly how I became free from the shackles of witchcraft that had caused severe and prolonged sleeplessness for several years of my life. Many, including believers, have turned to the harmful temporary remedy of drugs and other forms of self-help medications while others—like myself in the past—have gone to the enemy, Satan himself, ignorantly for help.
“It is only the truth that will set the captives free in the mighty name of Jesus the Christ (John 8:32).
“Therefore, Breaking Free from the Shackles of Witchcraft is a must-read book as it speaks the absolute truth about the author’s attacks, captivity, and victorious deliverance through the Word of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sweda Whyte Crawford’s new book fearlessly addresses the tactics of darkness, providing a compelling roadmap for breaking the chains of evil intent. With a blend of wisdom, faith, and unwavering courage, this book serves as a beacon of light, empowering individuals to reclaim their spiritual freedom and live victoriously in the face of spiritual opposition.
Consumers can purchase “Breaking Free From the Shackles of Witchcraft” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Breaking Free From the Shackles of Witchcraft,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
