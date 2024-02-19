Jeremy Tyner’s Newly Released "Surviving Leah: When Giving Up Isn’t an Option" is an Empowering Discussion of Overcoming Life’s Stumbling Blocks
“Surviving Leah: When Giving Up Isn’t an Option” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeremy Tyner is a passionate discussion of a key biblical figure that is often overlooked and who holds a powerful lesson of faith.
Leander, TX, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Surviving Leah: When Giving Up Isn’t an Option”: an impactful study of key scripture that brings awareness to the value in life’s valleys. “Surviving Leah: When Giving Up Isn’t an Option” is the creation of published author, Jeremy Tyner, a consultant specializing in mentoring, encouraging, and coaching churches by cultivating leaders and developing new growth strategies. Jeremy is a sought-after speaker for various conferences and workshops nationwide. His passion is to help build local churches and empower every believer who follows Christ. Jeremy and his wife, Nina, have been married since 2001 and have three children: Cohen, Ellie, and Victoria.
Tyner shares, “Have you ever experienced unexplainable moments of worry or frustration that suddenly appear out of nowhere? The moments that leave you feeling all alone with nothing but pain and agony to keep you company. These times of weariness can leave you questioning more than just your decisions but will also have you doubting if relief is ever coming.
“Our attention can be focused on the pain instead of what the pain is producing. We are usually more aware and respond to the hurt and fail to acknowledge the blessing born in these difficult moments.
“Leah, the wife of Jacob in the Old Testament, is arguably the most powerful yet overlooked person in the Bible. She was the one that was despised and hated, even by her husband. Leah lived in a world where disappointment and pain followed her everywhere. However, it was in these moments that Leah birthed the very things that shifted and changed the foundation of the world.
“God desires us to live a beautiful life, one resembling the life of Rachel, Leah’s sister. However, He will introduce you to Leah seasons that bring weariness and frustration, where a spectacular purpose is waiting to be born.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeremy Tyner’s new book will challenge and inspire as readers reflect on the potent lessons within.
Consumers can purchase “Surviving Leah: When Giving Up Isn’t an Option” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Surviving Leah: When Giving Up Isn’t an Option,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
