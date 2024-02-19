Ellen Kolman’s Newly Released "Sunshine Makes a Difference: Wonder of the Stars" is a Sweet Tale of Unexpected Friendship and Sharing Christ’s Love
“Sunshine Makes a Difference: Wonder of the Stars” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ellen Kolman is a vibrant juvenile fiction that finds a young hedgehog and a bitter old owl finding an unexpected bond after a frustrating encounter.
Ashtabula, OH, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sunshine Makes a Difference: Wonder of the Stars”: a charming narrative that offers lessons of faith and opportunities to learn new vocabulary for young readers. “Sunshine Makes a Difference: Wonder of the Stars” is the creation of published author, Ellen Kolman, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who is a former preschool, kindergarten, and first-grade teacher.
Kolman shares, “'Whooooo is making that huge noise just after sunrise?' growls Mr. Hoot.
“Feathers and feelings fly when a young hedgehog’s joyful singing wakes a bitter elderly owl. Upset he has angered Mr. Hoot, Sunshine, runs to his Grammy’s house where she shares the owl’s history. Inspired to share the love of Jesus with Mr. Hoot, Sunshine, with the help of his Grammy, creates a special gift. Will Sunshine’s gift of loving kindness melt the old owl’s heart?
“In this book, readers will discover lessons in empathy and kindness through the love of the Lord Jesus.
“Share each other’s troubles, and in this way obey the law of Christ. (Galatians 6:2 NLT)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ellen Kolman’s new book will delight and entertain as a lighthearted and encouraging tale unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “Sunshine Makes a Difference: Wonder of the Stars” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sunshine Makes a Difference: Wonder of the Stars,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
