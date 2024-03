New Book Release from Fireship Press: “Cold, Colder, Coldest”

Tucson, AZ, March 20, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Someone is seeking vengeance …There are three cold cases. The first is a body found under a cement slab in the backyard of a posh Armory Park home. The remains prove to be decades old. The ten-year anniversary of the death of a crazy old Yaqui woman calls attention to the second. The third, and most troubling for Stransky and Stedman, is the body of a 14-year-old black girl found by hikers just off a mountain road.“Detective Mary Stansky is back in G. Davies Jandrey's latest, Cold, Colder, Coldest. Along with familiar characters like fellow detective Torrance Stedman and the ever-driven Abby Bannister, Jandrey introduces the reader to a plethora of new ones. As always, her characters are a combination of eccentricities, resolve and relatability. There are murders to investigate and mysteries to solve. Jandrey's novels contain human characters that you can't help but connect with and root for. Even if you're not a mystery buff, this novel is well worth your time.” - Debra Eliot of eliotseats.com, a book review blog with a culinary twist.About the AuthorG. Davies Jandrey has lived in Tucson, Arizona, for well over half her life, which makes her a born again “Baja” Arizonan. She makes her home with her husband, Fritz, dog Tito and cat Goldie, la traviesa, in the desert outskirts of the city. She refers to herself as “the best southwest fiction writer you’ve never heard of.” To read samples of Gayle’s novels, both published and in progress, visit her website: www.gaylejandrey.comRelease Date: April 24, 2024Fireship PressP.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.comhttp://www.fireshippress.comFiction: Crime, Thriller/Suspense, City LifeTrade paperback: 978-1-61179-424-3 / $21.99ePub & Mobi: 978-1-61179-425-0 / $8.99Visit https://fireshippress.com/Author/g-davies-jandrey/ for more details.On sale now through leading bookstores worldwide.