New Book Release from Fireship Press: “Cold, Colder, Coldest”
In this sequel to The Law of Unintended Consequences, Detective Marie Stansky is now the acting head of TPD’s homicide department and her old partner, Torrance Stedman, has been reinstated as the designated detective in charge of cold cases.
Tucson, AZ, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Someone is seeking vengeance …
There are three cold cases. The first is a body found under a cement slab in the backyard of a posh Armory Park home. The remains prove to be decades old. The ten-year anniversary of the death of a crazy old Yaqui woman calls attention to the second. The third, and most troubling for Stransky and Stedman, is the body of a 14-year-old black girl found by hikers just off a mountain road.
“Detective Mary Stansky is back in G. Davies Jandrey's latest, Cold, Colder, Coldest. Along with familiar characters like fellow detective Torrance Stedman and the ever-driven Abby Bannister, Jandrey introduces the reader to a plethora of new ones. As always, her characters are a combination of eccentricities, resolve and relatability. There are murders to investigate and mysteries to solve. Jandrey's novels contain human characters that you can't help but connect with and root for. Even if you're not a mystery buff, this novel is well worth your time.” - Debra Eliot of eliotseats.com, a book review blog with a culinary twist.
About the Author
G. Davies Jandrey has lived in Tucson, Arizona, for well over half her life, which makes her a born again “Baja” Arizonan. She makes her home with her husband, Fritz, dog Tito and cat Goldie, la traviesa, in the desert outskirts of the city. She refers to herself as “the best southwest fiction writer you’ve never heard of.” To read samples of Gayle’s novels, both published and in progress, visit her website: www.gaylejandrey.com
Release Date: April 24, 2024
Fireship Press
P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com
Fiction: Crime, Thriller/Suspense, City Life
Trade paperback: 978-1-61179-424-3 / $21.99
ePub & Mobi: 978-1-61179-425-0 / $8.99
Visit https://fireshippress.com/Author/g-davies-jandrey/ for more details.
On sale now through leading bookstores worldwide.
There are three cold cases. The first is a body found under a cement slab in the backyard of a posh Armory Park home. The remains prove to be decades old. The ten-year anniversary of the death of a crazy old Yaqui woman calls attention to the second. The third, and most troubling for Stransky and Stedman, is the body of a 14-year-old black girl found by hikers just off a mountain road.
“Detective Mary Stansky is back in G. Davies Jandrey's latest, Cold, Colder, Coldest. Along with familiar characters like fellow detective Torrance Stedman and the ever-driven Abby Bannister, Jandrey introduces the reader to a plethora of new ones. As always, her characters are a combination of eccentricities, resolve and relatability. There are murders to investigate and mysteries to solve. Jandrey's novels contain human characters that you can't help but connect with and root for. Even if you're not a mystery buff, this novel is well worth your time.” - Debra Eliot of eliotseats.com, a book review blog with a culinary twist.
About the Author
G. Davies Jandrey has lived in Tucson, Arizona, for well over half her life, which makes her a born again “Baja” Arizonan. She makes her home with her husband, Fritz, dog Tito and cat Goldie, la traviesa, in the desert outskirts of the city. She refers to herself as “the best southwest fiction writer you’ve never heard of.” To read samples of Gayle’s novels, both published and in progress, visit her website: www.gaylejandrey.com
Release Date: April 24, 2024
Fireship Press
P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com
Fiction: Crime, Thriller/Suspense, City Life
Trade paperback: 978-1-61179-424-3 / $21.99
ePub & Mobi: 978-1-61179-425-0 / $8.99
Visit https://fireshippress.com/Author/g-davies-jandrey/ for more details.
On sale now through leading bookstores worldwide.
Contact
Fireship PressContact
Jacqueline Cook
520-360-6228
www.fireshippress.com
520-260-8185
jacquiecook60@gmail.com
Jacqueline Cook
520-360-6228
www.fireshippress.com
520-260-8185
jacquiecook60@gmail.com
Categories