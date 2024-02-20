Yasmina Delacruz-Bailey’s Newly Released “GRACE and MERCY: 7 Short Stories of God’s Grace & Mercy Over the Lives of 7 Women” is an Inspiring Treasury
“GRACE and MERCY: 7 Short Stories of God’s Grace & Mercy Over the Lives of 7 Women” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yasmina Delacruz-Bailey is a captivating collection that illuminates the transformative journeys of growth and spiritual healing, providing readers with uplifting narratives of divine intervention and triumph.
Stratford, CT, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “GRACE and MERCY: 7 Short Stories of God’s Grace & Mercy Over the Lives of 7 Women”: a thoughtful collection of short stories that highlight key women’s issues. “GRACE and MERCY: 7 Short Stories of God’s Grace & Mercy Over the Lives of 7 Women” is the creation of published author, Yasmina Delacruz-Bailey, who holds a bachelor’s in business management and master’s in human resources management. Yasmina enjoys a successful career as a realtor.
Delacruz-Bailey shares, “Everyone has a story, and everyone’s story can be a testimony of God’s goodness. Whether you’re a believer of Jesus Christ or not, the stories told in Grace and Mercy can happen to anyone. The stories are about seven different women named Hope, Joy, Faith, Patience, Temperance, Justice, and Love. Each story is shared with scripture reflections and a prayer to allow the reader to reflect on their own situation involving love, relationships, infertility, infidelity, mental health, verbal abuse, and/or physical abuse. Prepare to be taken on a journey through the lives of these seven women and see how the Lord’s Grace and Mercy turned it around for them. What do you think will be next for them?
“What’s your story? Can you relate to any one of these women? How will you trust God for His grace and mercy to bring you out? Has God’s plan for you been clear?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yasmina Delacruz-Bailey’s new book shares scriptural truths and related key women's issues, which weaves a tapestry of inspiration, offering profound insights and empowering narratives that resonate with the essence of faith and womanhood.
Consumers can purchase “GRACE and MERCY: 7 Short Stories of God’s Grace & Mercy Over the Lives of 7 Women” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “GRACE and MERCY: 7 Short Stories of God’s Grace & Mercy Over the Lives of 7 Women,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
