Yasmina Delacruz-Bailey’s Newly Released “GRACE and MERCY: 7 Short Stories of God’s Grace & Mercy Over the Lives of 7 Women” is an Inspiring Treasury

“GRACE and MERCY: 7 Short Stories of God’s Grace & Mercy Over the Lives of 7 Women” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yasmina Delacruz-Bailey is a captivating collection that illuminates the transformative journeys of growth and spiritual healing, providing readers with uplifting narratives of divine intervention and triumph.