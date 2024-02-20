Kunle Ajayi’s Newly Released “Too Blessed To Be Stranded” is a Thoughtful Discussion of the Blessings God Has Provided Mankind
“Too Blessed To Be Stranded” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kunle Ajayi is an insightful and uplifting message of the comfort, strength, and purpose one can find in committed faith.
Round Rock, TX, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Too Blessed To Be Stranded”: a potent reminder of God’s connection to humanity. “Too Blessed To Be Stranded” is the creation of published author, Kunle Ajayi, a dedicated husband and father who is the president of Global Harvesters, a worldwide evangelical movement that began in Ekiti State, Nigeria over twenty years ago.
Ajayi shares, “Man was God’s greatest masterpiece! He was created and endowed by God to take charge of the world that God created.
“Though man lost his original place, Christ’s death and resurrection were God’s joker to put an end to the dominion of Satan and restore man back to his original place. Then the Holy Spirit came! The invasion of the Holy Spirit into this terrestrial world was the last straw that broke the camel’s back because He helps every believer live the life Jesus gave at new birth.
“In whom ye trusted, after that ye heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation: In whom also after that ye believed, ye were sealed with the Holy Spirit of promise. (Ephesians 1:13)
“This book, 'Too Blessed To Be Stranded,' is a commentary on God’s abilities in man and how Christ’s entrance into the world opened mankind up to heavenly possibilities.
“As you read this little book, may God inspire you into the realm of possibilities in Jesus’s precious name. Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kunle Ajayi’s new book is an inspiring installment to the “Insights for Revolution” series.
Consumers can purchase “Too Blessed To Be Stranded” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Too Blessed To Be Stranded,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
