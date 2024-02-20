(opposite)’s Newly Released "Burning Waters" is a Complex and Articulate Selection of Thoughtful Poetry
“Burning Waters” from Christian Faith Publishing author (opposite) offers a soul-stirring exploration of faith, resilience, and redemption. In this powerful collection, readers are immersed in a transformative journey through the turbulent waters of life, where the flames of adversity are met with the enduring light of faith, ultimately revealing the profound grace and mercy that navigate our human voyage.
New York, NY, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Burning Waters”: a compelling reading experience that examines key facets of existence. “Burning Waters” is the creation of published author, (opposite).
(opposite) shares, “I will not be like every other book you’ve read.
I will not promote the desires of your flesh.
I will not pander to your inimical emotions.
I will only deliver the message.
A powerful and unyielding message
Containing love and religion,
Anger, deceit, and hard decisions,
Understanding, commitment, and difficult questions.
But never forget
The realities depicted here are merely suggestions.
No manipulations or slight omissions,
Just information to all who are willing to listen,
An opportunity to break free from slander and misinterpretation,
A chance at peace and spiritual liberation.
The message written on these pages will point you toward the truth.
No more mediators or moderators,
In-betweeners, go-betweeners, or bad translators.
Just the truth
And You
With an open mind,
Floating
In the seas of
Burning waters.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, (opposite)’s new book weaves together a tapestry of heartfelt verses that resonate with spiritual depth, inviting readers into a contemplative journey where faith, love, and resilience intertwine, offering solace and inspiration.
Consumers can purchase “Burning Waters” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Burning Waters,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
