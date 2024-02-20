(opposite)’s Newly Released "Burning Waters" is a Complex and Articulate Selection of Thoughtful Poetry

“Burning Waters” from Christian Faith Publishing author (opposite) offers a soul-stirring exploration of faith, resilience, and redemption. In this powerful collection, readers are immersed in a transformative journey through the turbulent waters of life, where the flames of adversity are met with the enduring light of faith, ultimately revealing the profound grace and mercy that navigate our human voyage.